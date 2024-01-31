Home / India News / Who is Champai Soren, Jharkhand's next CM?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 08:57 PM IST

The ruling alliance in Jharkhand elected transports minister Champai Soren as JMM legislative party leader, Congress's state unit chief Rajesh Thakur said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren speaking to the media.(ANI)
The development came amid speculations that the incumbent chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, could be arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in his official residence for more than six hours amid heavy security cover and hectic political activities.

Who is Champai Soren?

Champai Soren is a prominent tribal leader and politician from the state of Jharkhand. Champai Soren currently serves in the Jharkhand government as Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste & Backward class welfare. He was first elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in 2005 and has been a member of the House since then.

Objection over Kalpana Soren's name

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, a PTI report suggested that the name of Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana, as the next CM was objected to by JMM MLA Sita Soren, his sister-in-law. Kalpana Soren was present at the meeting of alliance legislators at the CM's residence on Tuesday.

Sita Soren, widow of former chief minister Shibu Soren's elder son Durga, told PTI: “I would like to ask why only Kalpana Soren, who is not even an MLA and has no political experience. Under what circumstances her (Kalpana's) name is being touted as the next chief minister when there are so many senior leaders in the party.”

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
