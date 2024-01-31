Home / India News / Champai Soren to be next Jharkhand CM as Hemant Soren faces arrest by ED

Champai Soren to be next Jharkhand CM as Hemant Soren faces arrest by ED

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 09:02 PM IST

Jharkhand transport minister Champai Soren to be next Jharkhand CM.

Jharkhand transport minister Champai Soren on Wednesday was chosen as the next chief minister.

Champai Soren participated in the movement for the separate state of Jharkhand(X/Champai Soren)
Champai Soren participated in the movement for the separate state of Jharkhand(X/Champai Soren)

“We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony,” Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Congress MLA Rajesh Thakur said,"CM Hemant Soren has decided to resign. Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party... All the MLAs are with us".

"The CM is in ED custody. The CM has gone to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation... Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister... We have enough numbers..." JMM MP Mahua Maji told ANI.

Hemant Soren ED arrest LIVE coverage

Champai Soren, who participated in the movement for the separate state of Jharkhand, was chosen after incumbent Hemant Soren stepped down amid speculation of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Soren files FIR against ED officials


High drama ensued in state capital Ranchi after Soren's questioning began by ED official in the afternoon. Security was tightened and Section 144 imposed around the now former CM's residence. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha workers staged protest against the central agency.

"The chief minister has repeatedly been harassed even though he is cooperating. He replied to ED questions on January 20. But, he was again summoned within a week. Isn’t it a deliberate attempt to defame his image and the government?" a JMM supporter said.

Soren also lodged an FIR against ED personnel over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence on Monday, officials said.

Soren alleged that the ED conducted the search to "harass and malign him and his entire community", the officials said, quoting the FIR.

"An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the chief minister," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

"My family members and I have suffered and experienced immense mental, psychological and emotional harm because of the acts committed...," Soren said in the FIR.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out