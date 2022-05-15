Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here are the hottest cities in India right now. Is yours in the list?

India suffered its hottest March in more than 100 years; and April saw many places recording unusually high temperatures in excess of 45 degrees Celsius on most days.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees Celsius or is above 40 degrees Celsius in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above the normal temperatures.(File photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 08:37 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash

India is in the grip of a scorching heatwave with the maximum temperature inching towards 50 degrees Celsius in major parts of the country. The national capital on Sunday registered a maximum temperature of 49.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have recorded high temperatures during the day.

Here is a list of hottest cities in India today as per IMD ( in degrees Celsius):

Mungeshpur, Delhi - 49.2

Najafgarh, Delhi - 49.1

Banda, Uttar Pradesh - 49.0

Gurugram, Haryana - 48.1

Churu, Rajasthan - 47.9

Pilani, Rajasthan - 47.7

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh - 47.6

Ganganagar, Rajasthan - 47.6

Narnaul, Haryana - 47.5

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh - 47.4

Record-high temperatures have been persisting in India in recent weeks, increasing demand for electricity. Power plants are reportedly facing acute coal shortages. Authorities in some regions have said to be cutting off power supplies for several hours. Heatwaves could also delay wheat harvests and hamper industrial activities before some respite arrives with the monsoon in June.

