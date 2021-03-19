Home / India News / Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced
india news

Here’s all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy Gadkari announced

Gadkari said the absence of a fitness certificate will mean automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15. The registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:43 AM IST
The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles. (File photo)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the details for the country’s long-awaited vehicle scrapping policy in Parliament. Here is all you need to know about the policy:

• Gadkari said the absence of a fitness certificate will mean automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles that turn 15

• The registration of a private vehicle will be for 20 years, with renewal requiring proof of fitness.

• Gadkari said the government plans to incentivise owners of old vehicles to scrap these through registered scrap centres.

• The move is expected to reduce pollution, create job opportunities, through the registered scrapping centres, and boost demand for new vehicles.

• Gadkari said the scrapping policy will lead to a new investment of around 10,000 crore and create 35,000 jobs.

• Some of the incentives are scrap value for the old vehicle given by the scrapping centre, expected to be 4-6% of the price of a new vehicle; a potential road-tax rebate of up to 25% for new personal vehicles and up to 15% for new commercial vehicles; and a potential discount of 5% against the scrapping certificate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Foreign tourist arrivals will not revive before 2023: Report

India sees close to 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload mounts to 271,282

At 25,833, Maharashtra reports sharpest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Avoid misogynistic comments in sexual offence cases: Here’s what SC told courts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP