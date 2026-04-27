High command will take a call on Karnataka's leadership: DK Shivakumar

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said decisions on Karnataka’s leadership would be taken by the Congress party high command, adding that he and chief minister Siddaramaiah would accept the outcome whenever it is communicated.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar during celebrations marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14(CMO/via PTI)

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Speaking to reporters after returning from New Delhi, Shivakumar declined to share details of his discussions with party leaders. “I have already said that when the time comes, you will get to know. So I will not tell you,” he said.

The Congress state president rejected suggestions of internal differences within the party. “Nothing like that, they will do what they have to do at the appropriate time,” he said. “There are no issues; we have faith in our party, they will do what they have to.”

On reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office, he said the matter had not been discussed by him. “I have never discussed this issue. The CM and I have both said that we will accept whatever and whenever the high command decides, and we will abide by it,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Speculation over leadership has continued in recent months, particularly after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term in November 2025, along with reports of a power-sharing understanding at the time of government formation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation over leadership has continued in recent months, particularly after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term in November 2025, along with reports of a power-sharing understanding at the time of government formation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There is speculation within the party and political circles about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after May 4, when the results for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, along with bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka are announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is speculation within the party and political circles about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle after May 4, when the results for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, along with bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka are announced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He declined to comment when asked whether any “good news” can be expected by his birthday on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He declined to comment when asked whether any “good news” can be expected by his birthday on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also warned party workers against putting up flex banners for his birthday on May 15. “For May 15, I want to tell everyone that no one should put up flex banners or advertisements for my birthday. If flex are installed I will ensure that cases are registered by authorities against those responsible, whether they are party workers or followers… no one should put such things on roads, this is my personal request,” he said, adding that civic authorities had been instructed to impose fines for violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also warned party workers against putting up flex banners for his birthday on May 15. “For May 15, I want to tell everyone that no one should put up flex banners or advertisements for my birthday. If flex are installed I will ensure that cases are registered by authorities against those responsible, whether they are party workers or followers… no one should put such things on roads, this is my personal request,” he said, adding that civic authorities had been instructed to impose fines for violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, Shivakumar said the Karnataka government had submitted 1,082 urban development projects to the Centre with an estimated cost of ₹1.25 lakh crore. During his visit to Delhi, he met Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 25 to discuss plans for Bengaluru and other cities.

The deputy chief minister said the central government had earmarked ₹1 lakh crore under the Urban Challenge Fund, of which ₹5,000 crore had been allocated to Karnataka.

“Certain criteria have been prescribed, and we have submitted proposals for 1,082 projects. Of the total project cost of ₹1.25 lakh crore, the Centre is expected to contribute around ₹32,000–35,000 crore,” he said, adding that the state was willing to utilise additional funds if other states did not avail their share.

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