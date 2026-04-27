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High command will take a call on Karnataka's leadership: DK Shivakumar

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated leadership decisions in Karnataka will be made by the Congress high command, rejecting claims of internal discord.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 06:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said decisions on Karnataka’s leadership would be taken by the Congress party high command, adding that he and chief minister Siddaramaiah would accept the outcome whenever it is communicated.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar during celebrations marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14(CMO/via PTI)

Speaking to reporters after returning from New Delhi, Shivakumar declined to share details of his discussions with party leaders. “I have already said that when the time comes, you will get to know. So I will not tell you,” he said.

The Congress state president rejected suggestions of internal differences within the party. “Nothing like that, they will do what they have to do at the appropriate time,” he said. “There are no issues; we have faith in our party, they will do what they have to.”

On reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office, he said the matter had not been discussed by him. “I have never discussed this issue. The CM and I have both said that we will accept whatever and whenever the high command decides, and we will abide by it,” he said.

Separately, Shivakumar said the Karnataka government had submitted 1,082 urban development projects to the Centre with an estimated cost of 1.25 lakh crore. During his visit to Delhi, he met Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 25 to discuss plans for Bengaluru and other cities.

The deputy chief minister said the central government had earmarked 1 lakh crore under the Urban Challenge Fund, of which 5,000 crore had been allocated to Karnataka.

“Certain criteria have been prescribed, and we have submitted proposals for 1,082 projects. Of the total project cost of 1.25 lakh crore, the Centre is expected to contribute around 32,000–35,000 crore,” he said, adding that the state was willing to utilise additional funds if other states did not avail their share.

 
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