High court expresses shock, disbelief over Kerala human sacrifice

Published on Oct 12, 2022 10:10 AM IST

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who was hearing another case, on Tuesday wondered where the state was heading to

A black magic practitioner allegedly convinced a couple that human sacrifice will bring them prosperity. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Kerala high court has expressed shock and disbelief over reports of human sacrifice in the Pathanamthitta district after the remains of two women were exhumed.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who was hearing another case, on Tuesday wondered where the state was heading to. The court observed the state was getting distracted and people have started behaving strangely.

“The fact that we are hearing about human sacrifice in Kerala is beyond shocking,” said Ramachandran orally. “Some of the things happening here are beyond the limits of absurdity. I wonder where Kerala is going.”

Police said Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed, a black magic practitioner, convinced one Bagawal Singh, and his wife, Laila, that human sacrifice will bring them prosperity. Shafi, Singh, and Laila have been arrested for allegedly abducting the two women, aged 50 and 52, killing them, dismembering their bodies, and burying them on the premises of the couple’s house as a part of a ritualistic sacrifice.

