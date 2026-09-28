Higher parking fees, 50% WFH: Delhi govt announces measures to curb pollution from November

The Delhi government on Monday announced a slew of measures to curb air pollution, which typically worsens from November onwards. The measures include higher parking charges, staggered office timings and a 50 per cent reduction in the in-office workforce at government and private offices.

Starting November 1, parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

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Parking charges to be increased: Starting November 1, parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles. The measure will remain in effect until February 28, 2027, except at parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), news agency ANI reported.

Staggered office timings: Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The revised timings will be in effect from November 1 to February 28.

50% WFH: The government has also directed government and private offices to reduce their in-office workforce by 50 per cent during the period. Half of the staff will work from home, while the remaining 50 per cent will work from the office, from November 1 to February 28.

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{{^usCountry}} Ban on construction, demolition activities: The government also announced a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from 10th December, 2026 to 20th Jan, 2027. Dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity will also be banned from Nov 1, 2026 to Jan 31, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ban on construction, demolition activities: The government also announced a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from 10th December, 2026 to 20th Jan, 2027. Dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity will also be banned from Nov 1, 2026 to Jan 31, 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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