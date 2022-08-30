Highest rape cases registered in Rajasthan last year

The highest number of rape cases in the country were registered in Rajasthan (6,337) last year followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Uttar Pradesh (2,845), and Maharashtra (2,496), according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. There was a 19.34% increase in such cases in Rajasthan, where 5,310 rapes were reported in 2020.

As many as 1,452 rape cases in the state in 2021 involved minors, including 18 under the age of six. Four rape cases involved those aged over 60. In more than half of the rape cases, the accused were family friends, neighbours, or other known persons.

Rajasthan also reported an increase in crimes against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. It was the second worst after Uttar Pradesh in terms of crimes against women. There was overall an increase of around 17.6% in crimes against women with 40,738 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh (56,083).

A police officer said the state government’s mandate against refusal to file complaints especially involving women reflected in the report. “Even the NCRB report says that rise in crime and increase in registration of crime by police are two different things – a fact which is often confused.”

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the state government over the report saying it reflects the failure of the government. “There is no full-time home minister and the result of this is an increase in crimes. Law and order has deteriorated. ...there is no proper monitoring and supervision,” said BJP leader Rajendra Rathore.

Rajasthan State Commission for Women chairperson Rehana Riyaz said the increase in crimes against women is a worrying situation but many cases are found fake during the investigation. She added the commission will seek action against people lodging fake cases.

