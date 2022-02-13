Hijab mentioned 7 times in Quran; not essential to Islam: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said hijab is not a part of Islam as a turban is of Sikhism, amid the raging hijab row in Karnataka, which is now under the consideration of the Karnataka high court. The governor said hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but not in the connection of women's dress code. It is in connection with 'purdah' which means that when you speak, you should have 'purdah' in between, Arif Mohammad Khan said.

The Kerala governor also said it is absurd that wearing of hijab is being equated with the wearing of a turban, which is an essential part of the Sikh religion.

"Hijab is not a part of Islam. Hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but it is not in connection with the women's dress code. It is in connection with 'purdah' which means that when you speak, you should have 'purdah' in between," he said

"The argument that wearing a turban is allowed to the Sikhs but the Muslim girls are not being allowed to wear hijab inside the classroom is absurd. Turban is an essential part of the Sikh religion, however, the hijab is not mentioned as an essential part of Islam in the Quran," he added.

Khan said the entire controversy is a conspiracy to derail the progress Muslim woman have made. "I will tell you just one quote... A young girl, who was brought up in the household of the Prophet himself... she was the niece of the wife of the Holy Prophet. She was proverbially beautiful...She said I want people to see my beauty and see the grace of God in my beauty... And be thankful to God... This is how the women of the first generation (of Islam) behaved. That's all I want to say," the Governor said.