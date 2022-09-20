'Hijab, pallu same': JD(S) leader cites Indira Gandhi, President to make his point

A senior of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Tuesday shared his two cents on the ongoing hijab controversy that had rocked Karnataka earlier this year.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions against a high court verdict refusing to lift a ban imposed by the BJP-led government on hijab in educational institutions of the state that have prescribed uniforms.

JD(S)'s state unit president CM Ibrahim said there is no difference between 'ghoonghat' or 'pallu' worn by Hindu women or hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslims, adding this is a culture and tradition of India.

He said from late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the President of India, everyone has worn a 'pallu' to cover their head. Ibrahim further asked can the 'ghoonghat' be also called a conspiracy of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) as is being alleged by the Karnataka government in the hijab case.

“Former PM Indira Gandhi used to wear a 'pallu', even the President of India wears a ‘pallu’, this is culture of India. Is that 'ghoonghat' a conspiracy by PFI? Whether it's hijab or pallu, it's the same,” the JD(S) leader told reporters.

