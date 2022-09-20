Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Hijab, pallu same': JD(S) leader cites Indira Gandhi, President to make his point

'Hijab, pallu same': JD(S) leader cites Indira Gandhi, President to make his point

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 07:04 PM IST

JD(S)'s Karnataka unit president CM Ibrahim further asked can the 'ghoonghat' be also called a conspiracy of the banned Popular Front of India

JD(S) leader CM Ibrahim speaks to reporters on the ongoing hijab controversy.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

A senior of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Tuesday shared his two cents on the ongoing hijab controversy that had rocked Karnataka earlier this year.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions against a high court verdict refusing to lift a ban imposed by the BJP-led government on hijab in educational institutions of the state that have prescribed uniforms.

JD(S)'s state unit president CM Ibrahim said there is no difference between 'ghoonghat' or 'pallu' worn by Hindu women or hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslims, adding this is a culture and tradition of India.

He said from late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the President of India, everyone has worn a 'pallu' to cover their head. Ibrahim further asked can the 'ghoonghat' be also called a conspiracy of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) as is being alleged by the Karnataka government in the hijab case.

“Former PM Indira Gandhi used to wear a 'pallu', even the President of India wears a ‘pallu’, this is culture of India. Is that 'ghoonghat' a conspiracy by PFI? Whether it's hijab or pallu, it's the same,” the JD(S) leader told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hijab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP