Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Hijab row: No SC hearing for now, Karnataka CM Bommai appeals for peace
india news

Hijab row: No SC hearing for now, Karnataka CM Bommai appeals for peace

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for an urgent listing in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said let the high court decide the first.
The hijab controversy erupted last month when eight Muslim girls at the government pre-university college in Udupi alleged they were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday refrained from giving a specific date for hearing a PIL, seeking a transfer of cases regarding a ban on entry of Muslim women in hijab in educational institutes from the Karnataka high court to itself.

When senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for an urgent listing, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said let the high court decide the first.

"Why should we jump in? Let the high court decide first," the CJI said.

A full bench of the Karnataka high court, comprising chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, will hear a bunch of petitions filed by some Muslim girls studying in government pre-university colleges in Udupi district against the ban at 2.30pm. 

Also read | Decoding the legal wrangle on hijab row, religious freedoms

Meanwhile Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to outsiders to not disturb the peace of school campuses and elsewhere across the state amid an uneasy calm following days of protests over the controversy.

RELATED STORIES

Bommai is said it was the duty of all to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered.

“I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the state. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” Bommai was quoted as saying in state capital Bengaluru.

Also read | Was she provoked to say 'Allah-hu-Akbar': Karnataka minister on viral video on hijab row

On Tuesday, the chief minister had ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days as protests in favour and against the ban on entry of Muslim girls in the headscarves snowballed into a major row and turned violent in some places.

(With inputs from bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hijab supreme court basavaraj bommai
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP