Hijab-clad student offers namaz inside MP university classroom, VC orders probe

The vice chancellor of a central university in Madhya Pradesh has ordered an investigation into a clipping submitted by a right wing outfit that showed a hijab-clad student offering namaz inside a classroom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by ANI, Vice chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour University Neelima Gupta said the authorities have “notified a committee” for the probe, and also asked students to carry out religious acts only on personal premises and religious places.

The inquiry was ordered following a complaint to the university by a right-wing organisation Hindu Jagran Manch, that also submitted the clip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

University registrar Santosh Sahgaura said a five-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. “The committee will submit a report within three days and further action will be taken based on it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The president of Jagran Manch's Sagar city unit said the girl in the video has been attending classes at the university wearing a hijab for a long time. However, he added, she was caught offering namaz inside the class on Friday afternoon. “This is objectionable as educational institutions are a place for every religion,” he said.

The university’s media officer, Vivek Jaiswal, said the university does not have any formal dress code, but all students are required to follow a “basic ethical dressing”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident comes close on the heels of the March 15 verdict by the Karnataka high court in which it said that hijab is not an “essential religious practice in Islam”.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to give any specific date to hear petitions filed against the HC ruling. The petitions urged the apex court to urgently hear the matter citing impending exams.