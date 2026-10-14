Hijacking rumour, 7500 code: Why Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight was diverted

An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning after a suspected hijacking signal from the aircraft triggered a security alert, prompting authorities to isolate the plane and screen passengers and baggage.

A view of the Frankfurt-to-Delhi Air India flight AI2030 at the Jaipur International Airport following its diversion due to a security threat, in Jaipur on Wednesday. Further probing is underway. (ANI Video Grab)

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Flight AI2030 landed safely at Jaipur International Airport at 9:35 am and was moved to an isolation bay at 9:45 am. All passengers and crew were brought off the aircraft and taken to a designated holding area inside the terminal while security personnel conducted checks, airport officials said.

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According to information, Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a brief emergency signal around 9am.

According to DGCA sources, the aircraft was squawking transponder code 7500, the internationally recognised aviation code for hijacking or unlawful interference.

ALSO READ | Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after hijacking alert, probe on

Bomb threat alert reported initially

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{{^usCountry}} The information was shared with the authorities concerned, including Jaipur ATC, and the aircraft was diverted at 9:10 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The information was shared with the authorities concerned, including Jaipur ATC, and the aircraft was diverted at 9:10 am. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources suggested that the hijacking alert might have been transmitted inadvertently. However, sources said the pilot denied activating the signal during questioning.

An airport official, requesting anonymity, said, "The alert involved a rumour of hijacking. Earlier information had pointed to a possible bomb threat."

Senior officials, security teams reach airport

Additional chief secretary (home) Bhaskar A. Sawant, Jaipur police commissioner Sachin Mittal and district collector Sandesh Nayak reached the airport. Anti-Terrorism Squad personnel were also present, while hospitals near the airport were alerted as a precaution.

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CISF personnel, local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad inspected the aircraft and passengers’ luggage. Sniffer dogs were deployed to search the cabin and baggage hold while the aircraft remained away from the main apron.

Air India flight was scheduled to reach Delhi at 10.40 am

The flight had departed Frankfurt on Tuesday night and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 10.40 am on Wednesday.

In a statement issued later, Air India said: “Air India flight AI2030 operating from Frankfurt to Delhi on 14 October was diverted to Jaipur following a perceived security concern. The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur.

“The relevant security agencies carried out the necessary checks and have cleared the aircraft and crew. All passengers were disembarked, underwent security checks, and have since reboarded the aircraft.

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“Air India teams worked proactively with authorities to minimise passenger inconvenience.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and appreciate their patience and understanding.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority.”