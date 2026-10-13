flydubai 'hijack' bid probe widens as 2 Maldivian pilots arrested in UAE over links to Omani co-pilot: Report

Two Maldivian pilots working for flydubai have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates in connection with an alleged attempt to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, media reports said. The case relates to a September 30 incident in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while resisting an alleged attack by an Omani co-pilot. The arrests came as UAE authorities expanded their investigation into the alleged attempt to seize control of flight FZ1073 and crash the aircraft. (REUTERS)

The two pilots were taken into custody on October 3, and their families have been formally notified of their detention by the Maldivian Embassy in the UAE, Maldivian news portal Adhadhu reported.

Authorities in the Maldives have not commented on the arrests. The UAE has also not released official details about the allegations against the two men or clarified whether investigators have established their involvement in the suspected plot.

What is known about the arrested pilots According to the Male-based newspaper Mihaaru, as quoted by news agency PTI, the two pilots are believed to have interacted with Hammam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Machchhar, at their workplace. They are also reported to have lived in the same building as him.

However, authorities have not disclosed the nature of their alleged links to the incident or the evidence, if any, against them.

News portal edition.mv reported that the two men are among six Maldivian nationals employed as pilots by flydubai. They are also reportedly the airline's most recent recruits from the Maldives.

The arrests came as UAE authorities expanded their investigation into the alleged attempt to seize control of flight FZ1073 and crash the aircraft.

How the alleged mid-air attack unfolded Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and crew members on board when the alleged attack took place on September 30.

Reportedly, al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar with an axe and stabbed him in an attempt to take control of the aircraft and carry out a "terrorist attack".

Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar resisted the alleged assault and managed to unlock the cockpit door. Crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit, overpowered the co-pilot and helped stabilise the aircraft.

The plane subsequently made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE identified the accused as 29-year-old al-Hammami and described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack.