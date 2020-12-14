e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana

Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana

As per preliminary information, steering of the car Bandaru Dattatreya was in suddenly turned left resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle going off the road.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Hyderabad
The incident took place on NH 65 while the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district for a programme from Hyderabad, police said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle
The incident took place on NH 65 while the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district for a programme from Hyderabad, police said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle(PTI)
         

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road on the national highway on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at Choutuppal near here on National Highway-65 (Hyderabad- Vijayawada), a senior police official told P T I.

As per preliminary information, the car’s steering suddenly turned left resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle going off the road, the official said.

The incident took place on NH 65 while the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district for a programme from Hyderabad, police said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle

tags
top news
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In