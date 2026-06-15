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Himachal local polls: SC stays order depriving MLAs from voting as ex officio members

The Supreme Court clarified that the votes MLAs cast in the election will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings in the high court

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 04:47 pm IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a June 4 Himachal Pradesh high court order depriving members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) from voting as “ex officio members” in the election of presidents and vice presidents of municipal corporations and nagar panchayats.

The Supreme Court questioned the high court order. (HT PHOTO)

The state government appealed against the order, arguing it came in petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, which are still pending consideration. It said the order deprived MLAs of exercising their right to vote in the middle of the election process.

“What the Act does not provide, how can the court provide by a judicial order?” asked a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana, disapproving of the high court order.

The Supreme Court clarified that the votes MLAs cast in the election will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings in the high court.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the state along with additional advocate general Vaibhav Srivastava, said that the 1994 Act was amended in 2000 to grant voting rights to MLAs under the “ex officio members” category for the election of presidents and vice presidents of urban local bodies.

The case concerns the majority of approximately 49 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Of these, the president and vice presidents of two local bodies have been appointed.

 
voting rights legislative assembly himachal pradesh supreme court
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