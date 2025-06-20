Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Himachal police launch probe over death threat to deputy CM, Congress MLA

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 02:25 PM IST

The threat emerged from a Facebook comment related to gangster Amrish Rana, prompting a case registration at Haroli Police Station.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has launched an investigation into an indirect death threat made on social media against Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, an official said on Friday.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri is an MLA from Haroli constituency, and Rakesh Kalia is a legislator from Gagret constituency, hail from Una district. (@Agnihotriinc/X)
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri is an MLA from Haroli constituency, and Rakesh Kalia is a legislator from Gagret constituency, hail from Una district. (@Agnihotriinc/X)

According to police, a social media user shared a post on Facebook on the arrest of notorious gangster Amrish Rana. In the comment section, an individual wrote, "The people are demanding the sword again," to which another user replied, "This time it will be used on a politician only."

When asked, "For what crime?", the individual said, “Only the deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia would know.” Taking note of the conversation, complainant Arun Kumar informed the police and a case was registered at the Haroli Police Station in Himachal on Thursday night, the official said.

Also read: Though Cong opposes ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill, we gave opinion to Parl panel: Himachal CM

Deputy CM Agnihotri, an MLA from Haroli constituency, and Kalia, a legislator from Gagret constituency, hail from Una district. Police are probing whether those who issued the threat have any connection with gangster Rana, and efforts are underway to ascertain their IP addresses to know their location, the official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On