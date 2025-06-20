Though Cong opposes ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill, we gave opinion to Parl panel: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the party opposes One Nation, One Election. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a JPC meeting in Shimla on Thursday. State deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, BJP MP and JPC Chairman PP Chaudhary, party MPs Anurag Thakur, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and others also present. (ANI)

He said this at the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, pertaining to the proposal of One Nation-One Election, held at Fagu.

Giving details, the chief minister said, “The meeting was chaired by Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary. We were invited to share our personal and party’s views on One Nation, One Election. The speaker, deputy speaker, and other stakeholders are also being called. As elected representatives, we believe it is our duty to participate in such democratic discussions.”

“Our stand is clear, we oppose One Nation, One Election. However, we gave inputs to strengthen democratic structures. We raised practical concerns what happens when a government collapses mid-term, or an MLA resigns? How will tenures align?” he said.

“If the proposal is to hold all elections in 2029, but our state elections are due in 2027, will those be deferred by two years? These are significant constitutional challenges that need thorough deliberation” Sukhu added while thanking the committee members for visiting Himachal and sharing the draft bill and scope of the proposal.

People want One Nation, One Election: Chaudhary

“People want One Nation, One Election , it’s not just a political issue, it’s a national issue,” said Bharatiya Janata Party MP PP Chaudhary.

“In every state we visit, civil society, scholars, Padma awardees, and even those in Congress-ruled states have shown overwhelming support to one Nation One election,” said Chaudhary, while adding, “Separate elections mean separate voter lists, multiple deployments, school closures for polling, and repeated election expenditure.”

He said that the simultaneous elections were the norm until 1967, which changed only after 1970 due to early dissolution of assemblies. “No political party can ignore the will of the people. If citizens demand it, even parties that oppose the idea may reconsider,” said Chaudhary.

One Nation, One Election would be significant for hill states: Thakur

Member of the committee and former Union minister Anurag Thakur said that One Nation, One Election would be significant for hill states like Himachal Pradesh.

“Simultaneous elections save time, money, and reduce disruption especially in hill states” said Anurag. “The Joint Committee is rightly meeting political leaders, media, and intellectuals to gather diverse perspectives. Students and youth have shown great interest. If this bill becomes law, it can accelerate development and strengthen our democracy.” He said.

Basic structure of Constitution must not be altered: Pathnia

Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “The basic structure of constitution must not be altered. The Constitution already provides for five-year terms for both Parliament and state legislatures. But mid-term elections and breakdowns in governance have disrupted that structure. This committee is exploring whether we can return to that stability.”

People want elections held together: Jai Ram Thakur

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The One Nation, One Election bill is a bold move. Political parties may have different opinion but the public sentiment is clear in favour of one nation one election.”

“Our party fully supports it. We believe it should be implemented as soon as possible,” added Jai Ram.