Himachal CM meets PM Modi, calls for flood aid

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed with him the issue of heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains while seeking financial assistance for the same, according to a statement from the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting, in New Delhi (PTI)

The meeting focused on the “urgent need for support to address the significant losses” suffered due to recent downpours. Sukhu apprised Prime Minister Modi of the “extensive destruction caused due to the rains to crucial infrastructure such as highways, link roads, irrigation, and electric and water supply schemes, as well as substantial damage to both public and private property”.

The CM also informed Modi about the losses caused to the Larji project, attributing the damages to the recent floods. As per the statement, Modi listened to Sukhu and told him that a central government team has been sent to Himachal Pradesh to assess the flood damage and financial assistance will be released once the team submits its report. Prime Minister Modi also assured of all possible support to the state, the statement said.

