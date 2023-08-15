Watch: Landslide wrecks havoc in Himachal's Shimla, several houses crumble down; locals move to safety

Several buildings, including houses of locals, on Tuesday crumbled down in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in instance of landslide due to incessant rainfall. Locals in the area are moving to safety fearing their house could collapse next as they are situated adjacent to where the landslide took place. NDRF and SDRF teams are carrying out rescue operation in the area.

Screengrabs of video in which a building collapsed due to landslide.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We received information at 5 pm that around 5-6 houses have collapsed. NDRF, SDRF teams are present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway," Aditya Negi, deputy commissioner, Shimla, told news agency PTI.

According to superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi, once casualty has been reported so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are moving out of our house for our own safety as the incident happened nearby," a local was quoted as saying by PTI.

A slaughterhouse nearby is also reported to have collapsed in the landslide.

A local councillor said that residents were asked to vacate their houses as soon as some cracks started to appear and their number increased with time. "We noticed some cracks in the houses, others also gathered at the spot. We saw that the cracks were increasing and requested the residents to vacate their houses. Suddenly we saw several houses collapse. Nearly 20-25 houses have been vacated and around 50 people have been rescued and shifted to safe places," councillor Bittu Panna told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 55 people died in the state after heavy rainfall triggering cloudbursts, landslides and road blocks. According to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the toll is likely to shoot up. Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur are among the worst-hit districts in the state.

“Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads has been opened," CM Sukhu said earlier today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail