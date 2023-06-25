2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; Landslides, waterlogging across state | 5 things to know

Two people were killed due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan and Hamirpur districts on Sunday. The floods caused extensive damage to crops, homes, and vehicles. It also washed away livestock.

Mandi: A flooded area following heavy rainfall, in Mandi district, Sunday, June 25, 2023.(PTI)

Here are five things to know about monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said that the state has suffered estimated losses of ₹ 78 lakh in the past 24 hours. The data from the meteorological department said that Sarkaghat in Mandi district was the wettest place in Himachal, receiving 130 mm rainfall. Dhaula Kuan received 103 mm rainfall, followed by Sundernagar and Baldwara at 92 mm each and Nahan 80 mm. The Met office also issued a warning for the next 5 days in Himachal Pradesh. It cautioned about the possibility of flash floods in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, and Kullu districts and also issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning at isolated places on June 26 and thunderstorms coupled with lightning from June 27-29. At least 10 trains were cancelled while the run of four others were cut short due to inclement weather. Numerous landslide incidents were reported throughout the state, and many houses downstream are at risk.

The Mandi-Kullu NH 3 was closed for traffic movement. Over 200 people including tourists and locals got stranded near Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road. “People are being evacuated to safer places in the region. Road connectivity was lost,” said Sanjeev Sood, DSP Padhar, Mandi District Police.

The Chabba water supply scheme in Shimla was affected due to the discharge of 150 cusecs from the Nathpa dam, damaging the submersible pumps and the inlet pipe. Water sources have been loaded with heavy silt.

