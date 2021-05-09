Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be next Assam chief minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be named Assam’s next chief minister and the incumbent to the post, Sarbanand Sonowal, may be brought to Delhi at a later stage, Hindustan Times has learnt following late night developments on Saturday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in the know of the matter said Sarma’s name was expected to be announced around noon on Sunday after a late night nod from the party headquarters in Delhi. On Saturday, current CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and party general secretary BL Santhosh. The meetings, held at Nadda’s residence, were conducted in two rounds, the leader said. Both Sonowal and Sarma landed in Guwahati in a special flight late last night after the meetings.

While the legislative party is yet to meet over the issue, Sarma’s supporters believe it is now just a formality and have already declared his name as the next head of the government on social media. Union minister NS Tomar and party general secretary Arun Singh were expected to be Central observers for the meeting, the leader quoted above said.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly on May 2, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won nine and six seats, respectively.

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam’s indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, an Assamese Brahmin, who is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, were the two contenders for the top post in the Assam government.

Sarma, joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections and is now known as the party’s chief trouble shooter in the northeastern region. In an interview to HT last month, when asked whether he was positioning for the CM’s job, Sarma said the final decision rests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister.

‘There were two considerations,’ said a senior leader in Delhi, “One, whoever is chosen, the other cannot stay back in Assam. Second, the party had to decide who will be more suitable to lead into the general elections three years from now.’