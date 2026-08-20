Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi in Delhi; discusses Assam floods, rehabilitation

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed the state’s devastating floods and rehabilitation efforts.

Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs PM Modi on Assam flood recovery, with over 20,000 houses damaged and 600,000 domestic animals reported dead. (PTI)

According to a release by the information department, during the meeting, the CM apprised the PM of the plans for the next phase of the flood response, which affected four districts, focusing on rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring comprehensive recovery.

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“Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X following the meeting.

The floods that hit Sibsagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat districts last month claimed 105 lives and uprooted thousands of families. An assessment of the damage, which is still underway, has estimated that more than 20,000 houses have been damaged and over 600,000 domestic animals have died. The numbers are expected to increase as the survey will continue until the end of this month.

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He said the discussions focused on taking forward the recovery efforts after the devastating floods, with particular emphasis on rebuilding affected areas and restoring the livelihoods of people impacted by the disaster.

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, ‘reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, ‘reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion.’ {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the key initiatives undertaken by the Assam government during its first 100 days in office to fulfil the mandate entrusted to it by the people of the state.

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“I also apprised Hon’ble Prime Minister of the key initiatives undertaken by our Government in its first 100 days to fulfil the mandate entrusted to us by the people of Assam,” Sarma said.

The meeting also covered the state government’s broader development priorities and its efforts to accelerate growth, strengthen infrastructure, improve public service delivery and create greater opportunities for the people of Assam.

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Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Sarma said, “My deepest gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for his continued margdarshan and steadfast commitment to realising our shared vision of a Viksit Assam.”

The meeting reaffirmed the close coordination between the Centre and the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation and advancing the state’s development agenda.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to working closely with the Government of India to ensure effective rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood-affected areas while advancing the vision of a Viksit Assam.