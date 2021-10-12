Himanta Biswa Sarma reaches out to Barak Valley, visits region for Durga Puja

SILCHAR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday travelled to Cachar district 300 km from state capital Dispur to celebrate Durga Puja festival in the Barak Valley. Sarma first announced his plan to join the puja celebrations in the Bengali-dominated region of Assam in September, underlining that the trip was designed “to strengthen the togetherness between the two valleys of Assam”.

The Barak Valley in south Assam, which comprises three districts, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar, is predominantly home to Bengali-speaking people in contrast to Assam’s Brahmaputra valley, mostly inhabited by Assamese speaking people.

Himanta Biswa Sarma started his visit by offering puja in the century-old Shaktipeeth Kachakanti Temple at Udharbond constituency in Cachar district in the morning. Accompanied by forest and environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Silchar Lok Sabha member Rajdeep Roy, the chief minister later visited several temples and later, pandals. He also took part in an event organised in memory of a student of National Institute of Technology, Silchar campus who died recently.

Sharma appealed to people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and take adequate safety measures while celebrating.

“After a hard fought battle with Covid-19 virus, we have finally come to a situation where puja can be celebrated. But the virus has not completely gone yet, we have to be careful and conscious, so that we do not lose control again. I appeal to all to maintain the covid protocol while celebrating the festival.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma had last travelled to Barak valley for Durga Puja in 2019 when he was a minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal’s cabinet.

Lawmaker Rajdeep Roy said Sarma’s visit was a “strong message”.

“In 75 years of independence, no chief minister of Assam has ever spent Durga Puja in Barak Valley… People here are happy and they are very much excited the chief minister of state is celebrating Durga Puja with them,” he said, inviting the chief minister to visit the region for the puja with his family next time.

Sarma’s focus on the Barak Valley is cited as a sharp contrast to the approach of the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government. In his 15 years as chief minister, BJP leaders said Gogoi’s visits to Barak Valley were far and few between.

But when the BJP came in power in 2016, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal started talking about uniting the two valleys. His slogan “Barak-Bramhaputra Pahar-Bhoyam” (Barak Valley-Brahmaputra valley, Hills and Plains) remained part of almost every speech. Sarma steered clear of the slogan used by his predecessor but he has already made three visits to the Barak Valley.

Himanta meets hundreds of people during his visit and analyses the issues where government intervention is required. There has always been allegations that Assam Government deprives Barak Valley when it comes to equal distribution, be it infrastructure development or providing government job. Himanta Biswa Sharma’s visit during Durga Puja will address many sections in Barak Valley.