Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
The Western Railways was forced to erase from a signboard the name of the newly-built Chintaman Ganesh railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in Urdu on Wednesday night after a Hindu priest threatened agitation against the use of the language.
Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Shekhar of Avahan Akhada said it is just a start and railways should remove names written in Urdu from the signboards of railways stations named after Hindu gods and goddesses.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Shekhar. “The signboards are to inform people or appease people. Why were the railways’ officials so adamant to write the name in Urdu? They just want to appease a section of people. They should respect the demand of saints,” said Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnesh Agrawal, without elaborating what he meant by the appeasement and to whom.
Also Read | Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt
Urdu, which originated in India in the 12th century, is one of the 22 scheduled languages included in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule. A majority of its 70 million speakers live in India.
Opposition Congress leaders said they do not need a controversy over the issue. JP Dhanopia, a party spokesman, said he would not comment on Shekhar’s demand. “...Railways follow the norm of writing the names of stations on signboards in Hindi, Urdu, and English and in southern states in their regional languages. It has nothing new. So, people should not create controversy. Urdu is a rich language, and it should not be connected with any religion.”
Jitendra Kumar, a railways public relations officer, said the name was written in Urdu by mistake due to some communication gap. “We rectified our mistake by removing the name by yellow colour paint,” said Kumar.
The Western Railways has constructed the railway station six km from Ujjain along the route connecting Indore and Ujjain with Fatehabad. It has been named after a famous temple Chintaman Ganesh of the area, said Kumar.
Writer and poet Shyam Munshi said the railways should have behaved sensitively. “I am ashamed of it. Urdu and Hindi languages are like conjoint twin sisters and we cannot separate these two languages. It is unfortunate that people are trying to find out the religion of a language.” (With inputs from Anand Nigam in Ujjain)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pinarayi Vijayan, 3 ministers involved in Kerala gold smuggling, court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: SC stays Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate
- The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To earn tax...': Rahul Gandhi joins Congress campaign against price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states including account for 84.44% daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
- Out of the six states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the resurgence of Covid-19. On Thursday, it reported its highest 8,998 fresh cases which pushed the state's tally to 21,88,183.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politicians
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha
- NASA images dispute the claim made by forest officers in the state that the fires at Similipal biosphere reserve were more or less under control.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
- He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches due to wet spell and snow later this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox