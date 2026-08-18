Hindu Sena chief files complaint against Sonia Gandhi over 'Vande Mataram' row

A case has been filed in the Ghaziabad MP-MLA court over alleged disrespect shown by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during an Independence Day function, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The complaint states that the allegation is not based on Sonia Gandhi merely choosing not to sing, but on the alleged active intervention during the rendition. (HT Photo)

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Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, who filed the complaint, alleged that Gandhi deliberately intervened during the rendition of the national song at the Congress party's headquarters in New Delhi on August 15. The complaint seeks criminal action under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as amended in 2026, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The complaint alleges that Gandhi, who was present among senior Congress leaders during the programme, made gestures and intervened while 'Vande Mataram' was being rendered, allegedly directing that it be stopped. It states that the incident was captured in video footage and seeks judicial examination of the complete audiovisual recording to determine the nature and effect of the alleged intervention.

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Deep Dive What actions have been taken against Sonia Gandhi regarding the Vande Mataram controversy? A complaint has been filed against Sonia Gandhi in the Ghaziabad MP-MLA court, alleging disrespect towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during an Independence Day event, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Why did Hindu Sena's Vishnu Gupta file a complaint against Sonia Gandhi? Vishnu Gupta filed the complaint alleging that Sonia Gandhi actively intervened during the rendition of 'Vande Mataram', seeking criminal action under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act for this alleged misconduct. How does the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act apply to the Vande Mataram incident? The Act, amended in 2026, makes intentional prevention of singing 'Vande Mataram' punishable, which has been cited in the complaint against Sonia Gandhi regarding her alleged intervention during the song's rendition.

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Today, in the Ghaziabad MP-MLA court, we filed a petition against Sonia Gandhi for insulting national honor, our national sentiment, and our national song." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Today, in the Ghaziabad MP-MLA court, we filed a petition against Sonia Gandhi for insulting national honor, our national sentiment, and our national song." {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint states that the allegation is not based on Gandhi merely choosing not to sing, but on the alleged active intervention during the rendition. It cites the Supreme Court's 1986 judgment in Bijoe Emmanuel and Others vs State of Kerala and Others, which held that respectful non-participation in singing the National Anthem does not by itself amount to intentionally preventing its singing or disturbing an assembly engaged in singing.

Gupta alleged that the conduct during the August 15 event was deliberate and said the video footage would establish the alleged intent.

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"As you might have seen a few days ago, on August 15th, during the Independence Day celebrations, when 'Vande Mataram' was being sung, Sonia Gandhi, as part of a pre-planned strategy, tried to create an obstruction," he said.

The complaint further relies on the 2026 amendment to Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, stating that it extends statutory protection to the National Song and makes the intentional prevention of its singing or the disturbance of an assembly engaged in such singing punishable.

Gupta said he expected the court to hear the matter on Tuesday afternoon and hoped that notice would be issued to Gandhi.

"We hope a notice will be issued to Sonia Gandhi, and she will either respond to it or appear in person," he said.

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The complaint has been filed in connection with the August 15 incident at the AICC/Indira Bhawan in New Delhi. (ANI)