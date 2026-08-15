‘His health is priority’: Jharkhand Congress leader defends police stopping Mahto from Tiranga Yatra

Jharkhand Congress leader Kumar Raja on Saturday defended the decision to stop student leader Devendra Nath Mahto from leaving Sadar Hospital in Ranchi to participate in a Tiranga Yatra, saying his health should take 'priority over political point-scoring'.

A video grab shows police personnel restraining student leader Devendra Nath Mahto as he attempts to leave the ICU of Sadar Hospital to participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the occasion of Independence Day, in Ranch. (PTI)

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Raja accused the BJP of trying to politicise the issue and said the party was “playing politics over dead bodies”, news agency PTI reported.

“BJP is a party that plays politics over dead bodies; they are uneducated and boorish,” Raja said, reacting to the controversy over Mahto being stopped at the hospital.

Deep Dive Why was Devendra Nath Mahto stopped from participating in the Tiranga Yatra? Devendra Nath Mahto was stopped from participating in the Tiranga Yatra due to concerns about his health as he had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 14 days, prompting the police to prioritize his medical condition over political participation. What are the demands of the students protesting in Jharkhand? The students protesting in Jharkhand are demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests, and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities by a CBI or a panel of retired judges. How did authorities respond to Devendra Mahto's desire to join the Tricolour March? Authorities responded to Devendra Mahto’s desire to join the Tricolour March by deploying heavy police forces outside his hospital room, preventing him from leaving despite his insistence on participating peacefully.

Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, entered the 14th day of his protest on Saturday. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital after a Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Gherao march turned chaotic, with police using lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons against protesting students.

Also Read: Devendra Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police in Jharkhand. He protests from hospital floor | Watch

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{{^usCountry}} Raja said talks between the government and the protesting students were underway and that officials were regularly monitoring Mahto’s health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja said talks between the government and the protesting students were underway and that officials were regularly monitoring Mahto’s health. {{/usCountry}}

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“Consider this individual: he has been on a hunger strike for 11-12 days, and talks with the government are ongoing. The government is sensitive to the situation; officials are visiting him regularly. We, too, are meeting him because we are concerned about Devendra's health,” he told ANI.

“If he were to step out in his current medical condition, he could face serious complications. For us, his health is a higher priority than scoring political points. The BJP is trying to politicize this issue,” Raja added.

Heavy police deployment outside hospital

Earlier on Saturday, Mahto alleged that a heavy police deployment had been placed outside his hospital room after he expressed his desire to participate in the Independence Day flag-hoisting and Tricolour March at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the main protest site.

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“After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all?” Mahto posted on X.

“Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Jharkhand student protest

Thousands of students have been protesting at the stadium over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government was committed to ensuring transparency in examinations.

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“For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured,” Soren said at a state-level Independence Day event.

Soren also said the government had launched “Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath” to seek students’ suggestions on improving the education system.

Student leader Ravinder Paswan said protesters would focus on celebrating Independence Day and would refrain from raising their demands with the government on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)