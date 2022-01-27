‘Historic flight’: All Air India flights to make this announcement tomorrow

All Air India flights operating on January 28 will have a special welcome announcement that Air India has officially become a part of the Tata group again, after seven decades. A circular has been issued to all pilots on Thursday in this regard after the formal handover process was concluded in the afternoon.

"Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking... Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank You," the circular said.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline.

