‘Historic, path-breaking': Indian Ambassador to US on PM Modi's upcoming state visit

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the US is historic and path-breaking". Speaking to the news agency ANI, the ambassador said that the visit is set to cover five broad areas - defence and strategic cooperation, healthcare partnership, technology (digital startup, innovation), environment (energy, renewables), and knowledge and education. Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

“PM Modi will be the first leader in independent India to address the US Congress twice...In my conversations with many of the congressmen and senators, I can certainly tell you that there is a lot of excitement among them,” Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

He added, “…They want to hear about the India story and they want to hear about the Prime Minister's vision and his thinking.”

PM Modi is set to visit the US for an official state visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. His visit will also include a state dinner on June 22. The PM will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress during his visit for the second time - the first being in 2016.

Meanwhile, several top officials from India and US have been holding key meetings ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan held a bilateral meeting in Delhi and discussed issues of mutual interest. Sullivan - who is on a two-day visit to India, is accompanied by a delegation comprising senior US government officials and leaders from the US industry.

(With inputs from ANI)