“History of dance as old as history of man”: CM Bhupesh Baghel kicks off National Tribal Dance Festival

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel opened the National Tribal Dance Festival at Science College Ground in Raipur today.

Addressing citizens on the state’s foundation day, he extended a warm welcome to dancers from various Indian states and also troupes from across the world.

He said: “Tribes always wish that all humanity should have equal rights in nature, and everyone should do their part in protecting nature. preserving primitive cultures is the goal of the National Tribal Dance Festival. Several efforts have been made to preserve Chhattisgarh's culture.”

He added: “The history of dance is as old as the history of man. There is a similarity in the dancing styles and musical instruments of the tribals around the world. This tradition of tribal dance has been passed on from one generation to another, and this is how we have reached here today.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wearing a traditional attire tries his hands on playing drum at the inauguration of the third edition of National Tribe Dance Festival, in Raipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

He noted that changing times had transformed people's lifestyles.

He said: “Today, our thinking of development has been divided into two ways. In one way of thinking, our primitive values persist even today, while the other way which calls itself modern has become an enemy of our nature."

He added: “The wrong concept of development has become a threat to nature. Besides, it has also posed a threat to the rights of tribals over their "jal jungle zameen" (water, forest and land), he added. The tribal dance festival is aimed at protecting the age-old traditions and rights of tribals and promoting it across the world, Baghel said. "If we preserve our traditional values, then solidarity and unity will also prevail. Even that thinking of development will also remain, which is necessary to save the humanity.”

Artists from across the globe performed at the National Tribal Dance Festival 2022 (Source: By Special Arrangement))

CM Baghel also added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between he state government the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi to provide a platform to tribal artists from the state to perform abroad.

Along with that, the event will also showcase stalls which will have artefacts and items made by various artisans, weavers and others.

Shilpgram will showcase artefacts and items made by various artisans (Source: By Special Arrangement)

The National Tribal Dance Festival will bring together 1500 artists from various states in India and countries including Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia and New Zealand.

Currently, there are 42 types of tribes living in Chhattisgarh who account for 31% of the total population. 42 different tribes reside in the state. The event is being held from November 1 to November 3.

With inputs from agencies