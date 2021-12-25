Hizbul terrorist involved in BJP workers’ murder killed in gunfight: Police

A terrorist affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said, adding he was involved in the killing of an inspector, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a sarpanch in the valley.

According to a police spokesperson, the slain terrorist was identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, who was in his early 20s, a resident of Sehpora in Kulgam.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), based on a specific input regarding presence of a terrorist at Mumanhal Aarwani area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the spokesperson said.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

Seh was a categorised terrorist linked with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases in the valley, the spokesperson added.

“He (Seh) was involved in the killings of police inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag at his residence on October 19; three BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam on October 29; and BJP sarpanch and his wife at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on August 9,” the spokesperson added.

According to police, Seh was also involved in the attack on DDC (District Development Council) candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on December 4 last year and in snatching a weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in Khudwani area of Kulgam on July 25.

“Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas,” the spokesperson said.

Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK 47 rifle, two AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered from his possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the police spokesperson added.