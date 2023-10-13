Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be given Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas will be presented with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa, Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Friday. Douglas’s “deep love” for India is well-known, Thakur said.

Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas. (HT File Photo)

At the Cannes Film Festival this year, Douglas said that he had a “wonderful, wonderful experience” in India and wanted to visit the country again.

The veteran actor’s filmography includes the cult classic thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ and the Oscar winning ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘Wall Street’.

“I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa,” Thakur said in a post on X.

“We look forward to welcoming him, Catherine Zeta Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions,” Thakur added.

Michael Douglas began his Hollywood career in 1966 and acted in more than 63 movies, winning the Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ for the 1987 drama ‘Wall Street’.

He received an American Film Institute Lifetime Award in 2009 and has won and been nominated for several BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards.

Previous winners of the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award include Martin Scorcese, Wong Kar-wai, Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar.

At the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, where Douglas received an honorary Palme d’Or, he visited the India pavillion with L Murugan, then minister of state for information and broadcasting. “I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity. As somebody, who watches the news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking. You can see it’s moving…” he said. He also said that he and his wife wished to visit the south of India, from Hyderabad to Goa.

