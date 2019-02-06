Hope to see my kids: Ostracised for entering Sabarimala, woman returns home

The Kerala woman who entered the Sabarimala temple on January 2 has finally returned home after a Malappuram court allowed her to stay at her in-law’s house. Kanaka Durga had entered the Sabarimala shrine along with another woman last month amid raging controversy following protests by several outfits opposing implementation of the Supreme Court ruling allowing entry of women of all age groups in the Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

Kanaka Durga had allegedly been assaulted by her mother-in-law on her return from Sabarimala temple. After her return to in-law’s house, Kanaka Durga said could not see her kids but hoped to see them soon.

She said, “I got the court order and I could enter my house. I am happy. I could not see my children today (Tuesday), but I hope I can see them next time. I don’t have any difficulty to stay with them. They are not ready to stay with me. Everything will be solved.”

Earlier, a village court passed an interim order on a petition filed by Kanaka Durga under the Domestic Violence Act seeking permission to stay at her husband’s house. The court ruled that Kanaka Durga should be allowed to stay in the house of her husband.

Kanaka Durga had originally moved a court of first class judicial magistrate in Perinthalmanna after her husband and relatives prevented her from entering her house. The case was later transferred to the village court, Gram Nyayalaya.

Police and district officials had tried to convince the relatives of Kanaka Durga but they refused to budge from their stand on Sabarimala temple entry. They maintained that by trekking and offering prayer at the Sabarimala temple, Kanaka Durga “brought shame” to their community and family. They insisted that Kanaka Durga would be allowed entry in their home only after she tendered a public apology, which would be “atoning for her sin.”

Facing stiff opposition from the family, 44-year-old Kanaka Durga, an employee of the Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation, took refuge at ‘One Stop Shelter’ at Perinthalmanna. The other woman who entered the Sabarimala temple on January 2 was 42-year-old Bindu. The two received multiple threats following their prayer at the Sabarimala temple.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had passed a landmark judgment declaring the Kerala law prohibiting entry of women in menstruating age in the Sabarimala temple as unconstitutional. The historic judgment allowed entry of all women in the Sabarimala temple. But the apex court ruling also led to statewide protest by various groups in Kerala.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:53 IST