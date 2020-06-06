e-paper
Home / India News / 'Hospitals need to discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients within 24 hours': Delhi health department

‘Hospitals need to discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients within 24 hours’: Delhi health department

According to the Ministry of Health, asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 don’t need hospitalization.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a joint press briefing with Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that thousands of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms are being treated at home.
In a joint press briefing with Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that thousands of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms are being treated at home.
         

Delhi health department on Saturday said that mild or asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 need to be discharged by the hospitals within 24 hours.

In a joint press briefing with Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that thousands of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms are being treated at home.

Jain, on the other hand, explained the various categories of Covid-19 patients ranging from asymptomatic patients to severely infected.

“Fever and coughing would fall under mild symptoms. If a person’s breathing rate is more than 15 counts in a minute, it indicates moderate Covid-19 infection whereas over 30 breathing counts in a minute would fall into the severe category,” the minister explained.

Sisodia said that while most hospitals have been able to follow the directive of reserving 20 percent of their hospitals for Covid-19 patients, some are facing logistical issues and such hospitals will soon be turned into dedicated Covid-19 health facilities.

“We want to ensure that those who visit hospitals should receive all facilities, get admitted easily and face no hassle,” he said.

In an address on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that some hospitals are denying admission to coronavirus patients.

“I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared,” he said.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally zoomed beyond 26,000 cases. The national capital has reported 708 deaths while over 10,000 patients have recovered from the virus. 

