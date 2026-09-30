...
...
Next Story

Hostel facilities for students, women’s safety: DUSU submits memorandum to Delhi CM

The elected student body called for coordinated action by the university administration and the Delhi government to address these concerns in a time-bound manner

Published on: Sep 30, 2026, 11:39:39 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) has urged the Delhi government to construct hostels for students, conduct strict audits of existing student accommodation, and take proactive measures to address women’s safety concerns, including the installation and repair of streetlights around the campus.

The move is aimed at pressing for the implementation of promises made by ABVP for the 2026–27 DUSU elections. (HT photo sourced)
The move is aimed at pressing for the implementation of promises made by ABVP for the 2026–27 DUSU elections. (HT photo sourced)

In a memorandum submitted to chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, the elected student body called for coordinated action by the university administration and the Delhi government to address these concerns in a time-bound manner.

The move is aimed at pressing for the implementation of promises made by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in its manifesto for the 2026–27 DUSU elections, which secured three out of the four panel positions.

Also Read:DUSU launches WhatsApp helpline for students to report unsafe spots on campus

The ABVP, which is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Delhi, had pledged to extend to the DUSU polls a campaign it launched following the Satya Niketan building collapse in September. The campaign included demands for more student hostels and the resignation of officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“All concerned institutions must take concrete measures in coordination with each other to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the one at Satya Niketan,” Dabas added.

Also Read: Before becoming Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta was DUSU president on a scooter; this Congress leader was her rival

While women’s safety was also among the promises made by the ABVP, the issue has gained renewed attention following the gang rape case of a minor school student in a park near Kalkaji.

“Any form of negligence on the issue of women’s safety is unacceptable. Adequate lighting at dark spots in and around the university campus, along with Pink Booths and strengthened patrolling arrangements, is necessary. We urged the government to strengthen these arrangements related to women’s safety and take necessary steps for their effective implementation,” said DUSU secretary Riya Chhawdi.

 
akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishadwomen's safetydelhi government
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, weather, and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, weather, and major national developments.
Home/India News/Hostel facilities for students, women’s safety: DUSU submits memorandum to Delhi CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks