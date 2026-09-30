Hostel facilities for students, women’s safety: DUSU submits memorandum to Delhi CM

The newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) has urged the Delhi government to construct hostels for students, conduct strict audits of existing student accommodation, and take proactive measures to address women’s safety concerns, including the installation and repair of streetlights around the campus.

The move is aimed at pressing for the implementation of promises made by ABVP for the 2026–27 DUSU elections. (HT photo sourced)

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In a memorandum submitted to chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, the elected student body called for coordinated action by the university administration and the Delhi government to address these concerns in a time-bound manner.

The move is aimed at pressing for the implementation of promises made by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in its manifesto for the 2026–27 DUSU elections, which secured three out of the four panel positions.

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The ABVP, which is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Delhi, had pledged to extend to the DUSU polls a campaign it launched following the Satya Niketan building collapse in September. The campaign included demands for more student hostels and the resignation of officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

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{{^usCountry}} “It is essential to ensure adequate and safe hostel facilities for students of Delhi University. Along with constructing new hostels, regular safety audits of PG accommodations and other buildings must be ensured in accordance with prescribed safety standards,” said DUSU president Yash Dabas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is essential to ensure adequate and safe hostel facilities for students of Delhi University. Along with constructing new hostels, regular safety audits of PG accommodations and other buildings must be ensured in accordance with prescribed safety standards,” said DUSU president Yash Dabas. {{/usCountry}}

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“All concerned institutions must take concrete measures in coordination with each other to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the one at Satya Niketan,” Dabas added.

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While women’s safety was also among the promises made by the ABVP, the issue has gained renewed attention following the gang rape case of a minor school student in a park near Kalkaji.

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“Any form of negligence on the issue of women’s safety is unacceptable. Adequate lighting at dark spots in and around the university campus, along with Pink Booths and strengthened patrolling arrangements, is necessary. We urged the government to strengthen these arrangements related to women’s safety and take necessary steps for their effective implementation,” said DUSU secretary Riya Chhawdi.