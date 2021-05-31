Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hotels cannot offer Covid-19 vaccine packages: Centre on viral post

The advertisement which went viral announced a vaccine package starting at ₹2,999 including a comfortable stay, vaccination by experts from a renowned hospital, a healthy breakfast and dinner, on-request clinical consultation and Wi-Fi.
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Representational: All such Covid-19 vaccine programmes being carried out in hotels need to be stopped immediately, said the Union health ministry.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

As a social media post of a famous hotel chain offering a vaccination package in Hyderabad’s Hitec city went viral with several political leaders pointing out the disparity in the vaccine situation of the country, the Union health ministry said administrative action will be taken against such hotels and private hospitals agreeing to sell the vaccines.

In a letter addressed to all states and Union territories, the health ministry reiterated that four avenues for vaccination are permitted — government Covid vaccination centres, private centres run by private hospitals, workplace vaccination centres run by either government or private hospitals, and special centres at housing societies, community centres, panchayat bhawans, schools/colleges and old age homes.

All such programmes being carried out in hotels need to be stopped immediately, it said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha shared one such post and said the Centre has facilitated such a vaccination package by ensuring a steady supply to private hospitals, while state-run centres which offer free vaccination have no stock.

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine vaccine drive health ministry
