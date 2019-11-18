House to pay homage to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj in Winter Session of Parliament

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:33 IST

The winter session of Parliament will open on Monday with obituary references to two members of the Upper House — former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani — and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Two leaders speaking on the sidelines of an all-party meeting convened by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha might be adjourned for a few hours on Monday morning to pay respects to the deceased members.

Former finance minister Jaitley, who had been battling a series of illnesses, died of multiple organ failure at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 24.

Another senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Swaraj died of a cardiac arrest in Delhi on August 6.

Ram Jethmalani, a doyen of Indian judiciary, died in Delhi on September 8 after being unwell for a few months.

Parliament will also pay tributes to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both the Houses who died on October 31.

According to parliamentary customs, if a sitting member dies, the House is adjourned for a few hours, if not for the entire day. “But since all three were Union ministers and prominent members of Parliament, both Houses might be adjourned for a few hours in the morning and resume work in the afternoon,” said a leader who is a member of the National Democratic Alliance.