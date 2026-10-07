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How Akashvani Bhavan became a protest site

When the police started detaining Oppn leaders, Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slipped through an iron gate, the only one kept open for the Akashvani staff

Updated on: Oct 7, 2026, 06:39:09 IST
By HT Correspondent
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The historic Akashvani Bhavan campus, home to All India Radio, became the new site for political protests as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a dharna for over six hours as a part of the Opposition’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday.

(PTI photo)
(PTI photo)

According to some leaders, the original plan was to march from the Parliament house to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters but as the police stopped the march next to the Akashvani Bhavan, Gandhi, along with other key Congress leaders, switched over to the plan to prolong their demonstrations. Later, they were detained by a large number of Delhi police personnel from the campus.

When the police started detaining the Opposition leaders, Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slipped through an iron gate—the only one kept open for the Akashvani staff, and sat under a large banyan tree. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, party MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and party leaders Manish Chatrath, BV Srinivas and others also joined the protest.

Senior Congress leaders said that while the Sansad Marg has seen many protests and marches, Gandhi’s decision to shift to Akashvani Bhavan campus, inadvertently turned it into a temporary political platform.

To be sure, it is unlikely that the campus can be again used for such political protests. A senior official said that Gandhi “took advantage of the gate that was left open.”

“In future, we have to ensure no such misuse of the Akashvani Bhavan,” he added.

Built in the 1940s, the semi-circular main building enjoys a heritage status. The building houses the news service, drama and FM sections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reason for the political protests at Akashvani Bhavan?

The protests were part of the Opposition’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Who participated in the dharna at Akashvani Bhavan?

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other key Congress leaders participated in the dharna.

What did the police do during the protests?

The police detained Gandhi and other leaders during the protests after they switched their location.

What is the historical significance of the Akashvani Bhavan building?

The Akashvani Bhavan building, built in the 1940s, enjoys a heritage status and houses various sections of All India Radio.
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Get the latest India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, weather, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar row Live.
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