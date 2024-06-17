Kanchanjunga Express accident: Goods train overshot signal | 10 points
West Bengal train accident: At least five died in the accident after a goods train rammed Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express.
West Bengal train accident: At least 15 people were killed and 60 sustained injuries after a goods train rammed Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near the Rangapani station in West Bengal. The accident took place at a distance of only seven kilometers from Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. A massive rescue-and-relief operation has been launched by the authorities.
Here are 10 points on the Kanchanjunga Express accident:
- A senior police officer said 30 people sustained non-fatal injuries. He said that three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed after the goods train collided from its rear end.
- The Kanchanjungha Express runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata. It was coming to Sealdah from Agartala when the goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
- Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing. "Unfortunate accident in the NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site," he wrote on X.
- Visuals from the accident site show a wagon of the train suspended in the air. The local station has sent up a control desk at the Rangapani station for the coordination of the rescue operation.
- News agency ANI citing sources said the goods train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express. The express train usually runs with two parcel cars and a coach for the guard.
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into the rescue-and relief-operation.
- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said top officials of the district administration were at the spot. "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she wrote on X.
- President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives. "The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post on X.
- Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the accident took place at 8.50 am. "At around 8:50 am in the morning, the Kanchenjunga Express which was moving towards Sealdah met with an accident...There have been no reports of casualties but some people have sustained serious injuries...Indian Government, PM, Railway Minister as well as our CM are taking stock of the situation," he said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths. He said Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit the accident site. "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," he wrote on X.
With inputs from PTI, ANI
