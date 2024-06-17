Kanchanjunga Express accident: Goods train overshot signal | 10 points

West Bengal train accident: At least 15 people were killed and 60 sustained injuries after a goods train rammed Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near the Rangapani station in West Bengal. The accident took place at a distance of only seven kilometers from Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. A massive rescue-and-relief operation has been launched by the authorities.

Kolkata: Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station. (PTI)