NEW DELHI: When Rohit Nitwal first arrived at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Kalsi in Uttarakhand in 2014 as a Class 6 student, he had never spent a single day away from his family. For months, he struggled with homesickness. Today, he is preparing to join Barclays UK’s Decision Intelligence team in London as a data scientist after graduating in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from IIT Roorkee.

How Eklavya model is changing trajectory of tribal students

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His journey, from a remote tribal region to one of the world’s financial capitals, captures the larger story of India’s EMRS network — a programme that is increasingly emerging as a bridge between tribal communities and opportunities that once seemed out of reach.

As the Narendra Modi government completes 12 years in office, EMRS stands out as one of the most ambitious efforts to expand quality residential education among Scheduled Tribe communities. Beyond enrolment numbers and infrastructure expansion, its impact is perhaps best understood through the lives it has transformed.

“The real foundation of where I am today was built at EMRS,” Nitwal recalled. “We spent our most pivotal years there, growing from little kids to late teens. It gave us all the raw materials to build the foundations of our life.”

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{{^usCountry}} He remembers a campus surrounded by eucalyptus groves, fruit trees and views of the Yamuna river. The school’s tightly structured routine — morning physical training, classes, sports, remedial sessions and self-study — instilled discipline and self-reliance. Equally important were activities such as scouting, art, music and community service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He remembers a campus surrounded by eucalyptus groves, fruit trees and views of the Yamuna river. The school’s tightly structured routine — morning physical training, classes, sports, remedial sessions and self-study — instilled discipline and self-reliance. Equally important were activities such as scouting, art, music and community service. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is the place where we first learned how to dream,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is the place where we first learned how to dream,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His curiosity for technology, first sparked in the school’s modest computer laboratory, eventually led him to IIT Roorkee and a career in artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His curiosity for technology, first sparked in the school’s modest computer laboratory, eventually led him to IIT Roorkee and a career in artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The EMRS story, however, is not confined to technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EMRS story, however, is not confined to technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, Vishal Dharmraj Thakare excelled academically at EMRS and went on to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Today, he is in the final year of his MBBS at Mumbai’s Topiwala National Medical College and B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, Vishal Dharmraj Thakare excelled academically at EMRS and went on to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Today, he is in the final year of his MBBS at Mumbai’s Topiwala National Medical College and B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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In Odisha, Tulsa Pujhari’s educational journey took her from EMRS Hirli in Kalahandi to an MSc from IIT Gandhinagar and an MBA from IIT Kharagpur. She now works with the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies in Bhubaneswar, contributing to social development initiatives.

Their stories challenge a persistent assumption that geography determines destiny. For generations, many tribal students faced barriers that extended far beyond poverty — inadequate schools, limited exposure, weak infrastructure and a lack of mentorship. EMRS was designed to address all of these simultaneously through a residential model.

The impact is equally visible in sports. Nima Doma Bhutia from West Sikkim became the first woman basketball player from Northeast India to represent the Indian senior women’s team, including in pre-Olympic qualifiers in Malaysia.

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“EMRS is not just a school to me; it is my second home and the place that transformed my life,” Bhutia said. “It gave me opportunities I never imagined and helped me discover my strengths and dreams.”

She credits her success not only to sporting facilities but also to teachers who taught resilience and self-belief. Bhutia reserved special praise for her coach and principal, Sidhartha Yonzone, whose mentorship encouraged her to “dream bigger and work harder”.

“EMRS gave me not only an education but also values, confidence and a sense of purpose,” she said.

Another example comes from the Himalayas. Simran Mehta, an alumna of EMRS Nichar in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, remembers a school nestled among pine forests and mountain air. Coming from a remote tribal region, she says EMRS became the foundation on which she built her future.

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“The residential environment taught me discipline, independence, resilience and the importance of dreaming beyond geographical boundaries,” she said.

Participation in academic competitions and leadership activities broadened her horizons. Inspired by her family’s faith in education and supported by teachers who acted as mentors, she later cleared the selection process for the Military Nursing Service. Today, she serves as a Captain in the Armed Forces Medical Services.

“When I look back, I realise that education was the turning point that transformed my life,” Mehta said. “EMRS helped me move from a small tribal village to a position where I can contribute to society and serve the country.”

Officials overseeing the programme say such stories reflect the larger objective of EMRS.

Ranjana Chopra, secretary, ministry of tribal affairs, said the schools are intended not merely to improve educational access but to create ecosystems where tribal students can realise their full potential.

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“The vision of EMRS is to ensure that talented children from tribal communities receive opportunities comparable to the best educational institutions in the country. These schools are helping nurture confidence, leadership and aspiration among students who often come from geographically isolated regions,” she said.

Pratima S. Verma, commissioner of the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), said the programme’s success lies in combining academic learning with holistic development.

“We are seeing students excel across fields ranging from science and medicine to public service and sports. The objective is not only academic achievement but the creation of well-rounded individuals who can become role models within their communities,” Verma said.

In policy circles, EMRS is often measured through numbers — sanctioned schools, enrolment growth and infrastructure expansion. Yet its deeper significance lies elsewhere. It is visible in a tribal student coding algorithms in London, a future doctor treating patients in Mumbai, a social development professional shaping public policy, an international athlete representing India, or an army officer serving the nation.

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“For every success story that has already emerged, thousands more are still unfolding inside classrooms scattered across India’s tribal heartlands. Their journeys suggest a simple but powerful truth: when quality education is combined with opportunity, talent can flourish anywhere. Geography may shape beginnings, but it need not define outcomes,” added Chopra.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjeev K Jha ...Read More Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions.



His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood.



Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.



His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures. Read Less

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