How is PM Modi celebrating India's rich cultural diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam wherein he will be participating in the mega Bihu celebrations there. Flanked by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Modi will also be witnessing a Bihu dance by 10,000 dancers in Guwahati.The prime minister's visit to the northeastern state is another example of his participation in celebrating India's rich cultural diversity. Ever since coming to power, Modi has been vocal in his motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He has been traversing extensively to several states including in the north east and south, establishing his connect with the country's strong cultural roots by participating in such events.The visit to Assam comes a day after the PM participated in Tamil New Year celebrations at the residence of Union minister L Murugan. “Tamil culture and people are eternal as well as global. From Chennai to California, from Madurai to Melbourne, from Coimbatore to Cape Town, from Salem to Singapore, you will find Tamil people who have carried with them their culture and traditions”, he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Tamil New Year celebrations, in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, PM Modi had visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in the national capital on the occasion of Easter. He joined the priests and worshippers in their official prayers. “Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community”, he later tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Prime Minister Modi attended Ugadi celebrations hosted by former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. In February this year, he inaugurated the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Last year, Modi had participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at the residence of National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same month, PM Modi also addressed the Manipur Sangai Festival via video message. A month earlier, the PM participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

In September 2022, PM participated in Navratri Festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, this a month after he attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence in August 2022.

In May 2022, PM offered prayers at the Mahaprinirvana Stupa at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He also made an official visit to Lumbini, Nepal (birthplace of Buddha), coinciding with the auspicious occasion.

In April 2022, PM attended Bihu celebrations organised by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his residence in Delhi. The prime minister visited Sri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Delhi on Ravidas Jayanti in February 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, PM had participated in Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi. PM had also attended "Chuda Dahi Bhoj" at Former Union Minister Late Ram Vilas Paswan's residence, on Makar Sankranti.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail