The Congress-led government in Keralam has ordered statewide inspections at beauty parlours and cosmetic centres and promised criminal action against vendors and producers of fraudulent products in the wake of reports of high mercury levels in certain fairness creams.

The teen, who did not want to be identified, said she purchased the cream named ‘FTune’ online after being convinced that it could remove pimples, dark spots and pigmentation. (Representative image) more less

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Dermatologists in the state are cautioning the public about using unauthorised cosmetic products that promise instant relief and action. They warned the general public about the dangers of falling into such traps after being persuaded by influencers and vloggers on social media.

How the row began

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The row around fairness creams and their alleged toxic ingredients erupted in the state after a 17-year-old girl in Malappuram district revealed that she developed a serious kidney ailment this year after continuously using a fairness cream that she purchased online after seeing it being promoted by influencers on Instagram.

The teen, who did not want to be identified, said she purchased the cream named ‘FTune’ online after being convinced that it could remove pimples, dark spots and pigmentation. While initially the cream proved to be effective, the girl realised that she began experiencing health issues, including feelings of fainting as well as a drop in blood pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} At a private hospital, where the teen was subsequently admitted, doctors diagnosed the condition as membranous nephropathy, a kidney disease in which immune deposits thicken the filtering units of the organ, causing large amounts of protein to leak into the urine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a private hospital, where the teen was subsequently admitted, doctors diagnosed the condition as membranous nephropathy, a kidney disease in which immune deposits thicken the filtering units of the organ, causing large amounts of protein to leak into the urine. {{/usCountry}}

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The primary cause of the kidney ailment was excessive levels of mercury in her blood and body that seeped in through the fairness cream. Tests conducted on the cream in the lab found it contained mercury at 12,500 parts per million (PPM), exceeding the normal permissible level of less than 1 ppm.

“Mercury can severely damage the filtering units of the kidneys,” Dr S Gowri, a nephrologist who treated the teen, told news agency PTI.

The teenager told reporters that although she informed the manufacturer of the cream about its adverse effect, she received no response. Her family plans to launch legal proceedings against the firm in the consumer court.

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The fairness cream was listed on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Meesho until the row erupted.

The police action

Following the teenager’s claims about the cosmetic product, the Areekode police in Malappuram registered a case against its manufacturer and are investigating.

The police filed an FIR under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(2) (cheating) of the BNS and section 27(A)(i) (manufacturing spurious products) under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and section 118(E) (causing danger to public safety) under the Kerala Police Act.

The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also registered a suo motu case in the matter.

Similar complaint by folk singer

Soon after the 17-year-old’s claim, singer and musician Saleem Kodathoor, in a video on his Facebook account, spoke about suffering a similar kidney ailment several years ago as a result of cosmetic use.

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Kodathoor said that he used a fairness cream, after being recommended by a friend, causing him to develop a serious urinary infection, swelling in his eyelids and legs and weakened immunity.

“It was around 10 years ago. I had to be hospitalised for nearly a year and subjected to steroids. It was physically, mentally and financially draining. Even today, I cannot take painkillers or eat certain food items,” he said.

“No one should go through what I lived through. So don’t fall for these creams in advertisements,” he said.

The government response

Keralam health minister K Muraleedharan advised the public to exercise caution when using fairness creams, especially after being influenced by ads and videos on social media.

He said reports of serious medical ailments as a result of consumption of such spurious cosmetic products are “shocking”. “I have given orders to the health department to conduct detailed inspections at beauty parlours and cosmetic centres to unearth spurious products,” he said.

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He added that the food safety and drugs control departments will jointly conduct inspections at gyms and fitness centres to probe the kind of “protein powders” and fitness supplements being sold there.

The minister said instructions have been given to coordinate inspections at the district level and submit reports on a weekly basis.

He also called for legal action against influencers peddling such spurious products online.