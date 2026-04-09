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How Mysore laid roots for a level playing field

India will celebrate Ambedkar's 135th birthday on April 14, honoring his fight for Dalit rights and the inclusion of reservation policies in the Constitution.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:45 am IST
By Roopa Pai
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On April 14, India will celebrate the 135th birthday of one of her greatest sons, ‘Babasaheb’ Ambedkar, eminent economist, jurist, social reformer, and chairman of the Drafting Committee of her Constitution. The day is particularly significant to Dalits, for whose rights he fought a lifelong battle.

Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

One of his significant wins was the inclusion of reservation policies for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Constitution.

While Babasaheb’s constitutionalising of affirmative action was a landmark moment for the new nation, the idea of caste-based reservations had been in play for nearly 70 years, with the Princely State of Mysore figuring prominently in the story.

As far back as 1882, Pune’s social activist and educationist Jyotiba Phule, who founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, a society that advocated for equal rights for the lower castes, made an impassioned deposition to the Hunter Commission, set up by the then- Viceroy, Lord Ripon, to review the state of education in India. Exhorting the Commission to prioritise free and compulsory primary education for the lower castes and women in the vernacular languages, Phule proposed the recruitment of teachers from lower-caste communities, rather than Brahmins, who he believed would be unwilling to do the job.

In 1916, non-Brahmin leaders in Madras established the South Indian Liberal Federation (which became the famous Justice Party) and released the Non-Brahmin Manifesto, which called for communal representation in public services. Few could have guessed that it marked the beginning of Tamil Nadu’s powerful Dravidian Movement.

Inspired, non-Brahmin leaders in Mysore – Sahukar Chennaiah, M Basavaiah, Mahammed Abbas Khan, AV Nanjundashetty – formed the Praja Mitra Mandali to advocate for the rights of the backward classes—primarily Vokkaligas, Lingayats and Muslims.

The Mandali’s sustained advocacy bore fruit when, in 1918, Nalvadi constituted a committee headed by the Chief Judge of the Mysore High Court, Sir Leslie Miller, to investigate the matter. The report, based on the 1911 census, recommended that over the next seven years, the proportion of members representing the backward community, so long as they possessed the prescribed qualifications, should be increased to 50% across all state departments.

Nalvadi was all set to implement the Miller Report’s recommendations when he encountered stiff resistance from a most unexpected source – his own Dewan! Sir MV had nothing against non-Brahmins, but he believed deeply that a government that wasn’t a meritocracy could never serve the best interests of its people. The detente resulted in Sir MV resigning from his post in 1919.

By 1921, Mysore’s revolutionary reservation policy had radically changed the administrative composition of its government, and laid the foundation for a more equitable state.

(Roopa Pai is a writer who has carried on a longtime love affair with her hometown Bengaluru)

 
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