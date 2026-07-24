...
...
Next Story

How NHAI's new toll fee collection formula could make your highway journey cheaper

The revised formula will apply to highway stretches containing one or more independent bridges, tunnels, flyovers or elevated highways.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 21:03:38 IST
By Soumya Chatterjee
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Motorists using national highways with bridges, tunnels, flyovers and elevated stretches are set to pay less tolls under a new formula, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday directing all its field offices to begin processing toll notifications and revisions under the amended rules.

Structures measuring 60 metres or less will not be treated separately for this purpose. (Representational image, file photo)
Structures measuring 60 metres or less will not be treated separately for this purpose. (Representational image, file photo)

The move follows the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' July 1 amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which changes how user fees are calculated for highway stretches involving one or more independent bridges, tunnels, flyovers or elevated highways.

What is the revised rule?

Under the revised rule, toll will be calculated by adding 10 times the length of such structures to the length of the remaining highway section, or five times the total length of the highway section, whichever is lower. Structures measuring 60 metres or less will not be treated separately for this purpose.

Also read | NHAI identifies three alignment options for Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar highway

The Gazette notification provides illustrations of how the revised formula would work. For example, on a 40-km highway section with 30 km of structures and 10 km of ordinary road, toll would be calculated on a chargeable length of 200 km instead of 310 km because the lower of the two prescribed calculations must be adopted. Similarly, where a 40-km section includes 10 km of structures and 30 km of ordinary road, the chargeable length would be 130 km rather than 200 km.

Also read | Lucknow-Kanpur travel: Commute to be costlier as NHAI raises toll on both e-way, NH-27

Akhilesh Srivastava, a former NHAI official and current president, ITS India Forum, said, "Until now, a highway stretch that was mostly bridge or tunnel could see its toll calculated at ten times the structure's length, with no upper limit. A hard cap now ensures the fee is always whichever is lower."

The amended rules will take effect for existing publicly funded toll plazas from their next scheduled user fee revision. For concessionaire-operated toll plazas, the revised formula will apply after the concession period ends or the project is transferred back to the authority, while newly operational toll plazas will adopt the formula from the date toll collection begins.

 
nhai
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/How NHAI's new toll fee collection formula could make your highway journey cheaper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe