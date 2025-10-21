How son's social media posts led to murder case against ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, ex-minister | Shocking twist

A family tragedy that initially appeared to be a natural death has turned out to be one of Punjab's most sensational murder probes in recent times, thanks to a series of social media posts and videos that surfaced after the incident. Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa (right) and his son son, Aqil Akhtar.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday booked former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana, for the alleged murder of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula, HT reported earlier.

The case, which was initially closed without suspicion, took a stunning turn when Aqil’s old social media posts hinting at threats to his life went viral, forcing investigators to reopen the file.

According to police, Aqil was found unconscious by his family at his Sector 4 home in the Mansa Devi Complex area on the night of October 16.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His family claimed he had died due to a drug overdose, and his body was handed over after a post-mortem the following day. The last rites were performed in his native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

But what seemed like a personal tragedy soon turned into a suspected murder case. The twist came when Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla and a family acquaintance, held a press conference citing Aqil’s August social media post. The post contained explosive allegations against his family members, including claims that his father and wife were having an affair, and stated that he feared for his life.

“I have discovered my wife's affair with my dad. I am in a lot of stress and mental trauma… I feel every day that they will frame me in a false case,” Aqil had said in one of the videos reportedly recorded weeks before his death, NDTV reported.

He further alleged that his mother, Razia Sultana, and sister were “part of the conspiracy” against him, saying, “Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or to have me killed.”