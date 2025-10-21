Former Punjab DGP Mustafa, wife Razia Sultana among four booked for son’s murder

Haryana Police on Tuesday booked former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and his wife and ex-minister Razia Sultana for the murder of their son, Aqil Akhtar, 35, in Panchkula on the night of October 16.

Police had earlier said that Aqil was found unconscious by his family at his Sector 4 house in the Mansa Devi Complex area of Panchkula. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police recorded their statements and did not raise any suspicion or allege foul play. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem the following day. The family subsequently took the body to their native village in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and performed the last rites.

However, the case took a U-turn when Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab, held a press conference in Panchkula, citing a social media post by Aqil in August, which contained serious allegations against his family members and expressed apprehension about threat to his life. Chaudhary also shared a screenshot of a diary and lodged a written complaint with the Panchkula Police, the Haryana DGP and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding a fair and impartial investigation.

Following his complaint and the contents of the social media posts, the FIR was registered at the MDC police station against the former DGP, his wife, their daughter, and daughter-in-law in connection with Aqil’s mysterious death.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said that the case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To ensure a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based probe, a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer.

DCP Gupta said that the SIT will conduct the investigation “with an open mind and without any prejudice, with the aim of ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers”.

Family sources said Aqil was a practising lawyer. He is survived by his wife (a homemaker), a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. His father, Mohammad Mustafa, retired from the Punjab Police in 2021 and later joined the Congress. His mother, Razia Sultana, is a prominent Congress politician who was elected three times as an MLA from Malerkotla.