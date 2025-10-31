How spelling error led UP cops to men who wrote 'I love Mohammad' on temple wall in Aligarh

An alleged spelling error helped the police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to crack the case involving controversy over the "I love Mohammad" graffiti found on the walls of several temples in two Aligarh villages last week. Four people were arrested in connection with the case who allegedly carried out the act to falsely implicate their rivals in a land dispute case, officials said. Combination photo of screengrabs of police press conference (L) and video of the alleged graffiti on the temple walls.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar told reporters that the arrested have been identified as Dilip Kumar, Aakash, Abhishek Saraswat, and Nishant Kumar. Another accused, Rahul, who is alleged to be one of the main conspirators, is absconding, the officer added.

Plot to implicate rivals in land dispute According to police, the accused defaced temple walls in Bhagwanpur and Bulakigarh villages in the Lodha area last Saturday, to create a false impression of provocation and blame their opponents.

"The investigation revealed that the accused conspired to write the graffiti to falsely implicate eight individuals with whom they were locked in land disputes. They wanted to portray their rivals as responsible for inciting tension," the SSP said.

On October 25, police received information about the case and rushed to the village where a case was filed against Maulvi Mustaqeem, Gul Mohammad, Suleman, Sonu, Allabaksh, Hassan, Hamid and Yusuf.