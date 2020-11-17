e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘How successful is Mission Shakti?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions Yogi govt on women’s safety

‘How successful is Mission Shakti?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions Yogi govt on women’s safety

“News reports on crimes against women from UP are saying that the state is not safe for women at all,” the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP tweeted in Hindi.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to pay tribute to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to pay tribute to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women’s safety, saying will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath answer how successful is his ‘Mission Shakti’ as news reports on crimes against women show they are “not safe” in the state at all.

Chief Minister Adityanath last month launched ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign focusing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against females will be dealt with an iron hand.

Attacking the government, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, “Will the Chief Minister of UP bother to tell how successful is his Mission Shakti?” “Because news reports on crimes against women from UP are saying that UP is not safe for women at all. In many places, girls committed suicide because their pleas were not heard,” the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Adityanath dispensation. PTI ASK CK

tags
top news
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ : Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ : Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hotspots
Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hotspots
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In