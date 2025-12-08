How to change Aadhaar phone number? Step-by-step guide to change it via the official UIDAI app

Aadhaar users can now update their personal details without visiting an enrolment centre. A recent change to the UIDAI’s official app lets residents update the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar from home, using their phone and face authentication. Step-by-step guide to change Aadhaar phone number at home(X/@UIDAI)

The move is meant to cut queues at centres and make the process easier for people who find it hard to travel, including senior citizens and residents living far from the nearest Aadhaar office.

Step-by-step guide on how you can change your Aadhaar phone number using the app

The new option appears inside the Aadhaar app once it is updated from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

1. Download or update the official Aadhaar app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

2. Open the app and choose the “Mobile Number Update” option on the home screen.

3. Enter the new mobile number you want to link. An OTP will be sent to this number, and the app will prompt you for face authentication to confirm identity.

4. After OTP and face verification, the request is processed, and the updated number is recorded in UIDAI’s database.

Other changes are still limited

Inside the app, residents will also see options to update details such as address, email, and name. These menus are visible but not fully live for self-service, so many such changes still require a visit to an enrolment centre.

For now, key updates like biometric changes, date of birth corrections, iris or photo updates continue to be handled only at physical centres, where equipment and staff complete the checks in person.

New rules for entities using Aadhaar

Alongside the app update, UIDAI has cleared a rule that requires entities to register with the authority before using Aadhaar for customer verification, CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar told PTI. This targets places like hotels or event venues that collect and store Aadhaar copies. Registered entities will be able to verify identity by scanning a QR code or by connecting to the new app or an API provided by UIDAI.

Also read: Aadhaar holders can soon update address and mobile online, no centre visit needed

The aim is to reduce misuse of stored Aadhaar data, cut dependence on intermediaries, and keep verification aligned with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, as the new system is rolled out over the next 18 months.

FAQs

Can I change my Aadhaar-linked mobile number from home?

Yes. The updated Aadhaar app allows mobile number changes through OTP and face authentication without visiting a centre.

Is the mobile number update option live on the Aadhaar app?

Yes. UIDAI has activated the mobile number update feature on the official Aadhaar app.

Which Aadhaar updates still need an enrolment centre visit?

Biometric updates, photo changes, date of birth corrections, and iris scans still require offline visits.