Private entities may have to register for Aadhaar verification

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to introduce a new rule that will require hotels, event organisers and other private entities to register with the authority before they can ask for Aadhaar details electronically, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. The rule is meant to stop establishments from taking and storing photocopies of Aadhaar cards, which is not allowed under the Aadhaar Act. The upcoming Aadhaar app will let people share an electronic version of their ID, and also allow them to update their registered mobile number directly from their phone. (Representational image)

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar told PTI on Sunday that these entities, once registered, will be allowed to use a new, safer technology, like scanning a QR code or using the new Aadhaar app, to verify a person’s identity instead of taking photocopies.

HT spoke to Kumar earlier, who said that UIDAI will notify a fresh regulation to operationalise Section 8A of the Aadhaar Act, which governs Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs). OVSEs are hotels, societies, or event organisers that want to verify Aadhaar without using the online authentication system that involves sending data to UIDAI’s servers. While the Act recognises OVSEs, there is no process or system yet for registration, said Kumar.

“The entities that use or store Aadhaar must register themselves. If a hotel establishment wants to take electronic copies of Aadhaar, then they will have to register. That is what the rule will say,” said Kumar. Once the new rule is notified, hotels, housing societies, event organisers and similar entities will finally be able to register as OVSEs and carry out Aadhaar verification in a proper, lawful manner.

The UIDAI board was scheduled to meet on December 1, with the regulation expected to be published around December 10, said Kumar. The PTI report said the regulation has been approved and will be notified soon. He clarified that the regulation “does not make anything mandatory but will enable interested entities to use Aadhaar verification in electronic mode instead of the physical copies.”

The upcoming Aadhaar app will let people share an electronic version of their ID, and also allow them to update their registered mobile number directly from their phone. UIDAI believes these features will reduce misuse of physical Aadhaar cards, prevent tampering, and give establishments a legal and safer alternative to collecting photocopies.